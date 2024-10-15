Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 11:00:04

Solidcore Resources plc: MOEX delisting and shareholder structure notice


EQS Newswire / 15/10/2024 / 12:00 MSK

Further to the disclosure made by the Company on 4 September 2024, Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) confirms that its shares have been excluded from the official list and cancelled from admission to trading on the Moscow Exchange, effective 15 October 2024.

Following the Exchange Offer completion and the subsequent delisting of shares from the Moscow Exchange, the Company’s shareholder structure is as follows:

  • Solidcore’s largest shareholder is Maaden International Investment SPC (“Maaden”), a company incorporated and resident in the Sultanate of Oman, which directly holds 29.7% interest in the Company as disclosed in the Disclosure of interest by connected person: https://cdn.solidcore-resources.com/upload/ib/689056/2024_07_26_Disclosure_of_interest_by_connected_person_(Maaden)_eng.pdf.
  • As of 15 October 2024, the Company does not have any other shareholders holding more than 5% of the outstanding shares, which is the notifiable threshold according to the AIX Market Disclosure Rules.
  • The Company's free float stands at 69.6% as of the date of this press release (shares held by Maaden, management, and directors are excluded from the free float).

The up-to-date shareholder structure is available on the Company’s website at the link https://www.solidcore-resources.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-centre/shareholder-structure/?type=2024.

For the avoidance of doubt, Solidcore confirms that this announcement does not affect the listing status of the Company’s shares on AIX, which is the Company’s primary and the only listing venue.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Media

Evgeny Monakhov

Alikhan Bissengali

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

Kirill Kuznetsov

Alina Assanova

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

ir@solidcore-resources.com

Yerkin Uderbay

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

media@solidcore-resources.kz

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

