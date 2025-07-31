Polymetal Aktie
WKN DE: A1JLWT / ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
|
31.07.2025 07:51:03
Q2 2025 production results
|
Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) reports production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
“We have successfully resumed concentrate shipments to the Amursk POX and therefore anticipate a steady ramp-up in production and cash flow through the second half of the year”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCTION RESULTS
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
At Kyzyl, quarterly gold in concentrate volume increased by 12% y-o-y to 103 Koz, bringing H1 output to 200 Koz. The growth was driven by higher ore grades stemming from mining deeper higher-grade ore zones, and increased processing volumes, reflecting the planned expansion of the plant’s capacity to 2.45 Mtpa.
At the same time, gold production was impacted by delays in concentrate shipments for tolling at the Amursk POX resulting in the accumulation of concentrate stockpiles, the need to rearrange the sales, and a deferral of reported production to the second half of the year.
Shipments of concentrate to the Amursk POX have successfully resumed in June, with a part of the high-carbon concentrate set to be processed in China and at third-party smelters domestically. As a result, sales are expected to stabilise in H2 2025, supporting a significant reduction in inventory by year-end.
The decrease in stripping volumes reflects the planned, gradual reduction of open-pit mining operations as the Company prepares to commence underground ore mining in 2030.
VARVARA
At Varvara, the decrease in production is attributable to the planned decrease in Komar and third-party ore grades.
Stripping and mining volumes increased due to the development of the perspective areas at the Komar open pit.
ERTIS POX
Key milestones achieved at the Ertis POX development project in Q2:
PERSONNEL
Vladimir Dudin has been appointed General Director of Ertis Hydrometallurgical Plant LLP effective 16 June 2025. Prior to the appointment, he led the construction and successful start-up of the Amursk POX and was Deputy General Director for Logistics at Kyzyl. Vladimir joined Solidcore in 2010. He graduated from the Kaliningrad State Technical University in 1999 with a degree in Electric Power Plants.
31/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
07:51
|Q2 2025 production results (EQS Group)
|
30.07.25
|Shareholder approval of Final Exchange Offer and Mandatory Buyback of blocked shares (EQS Group)
|
22.07.25
|US$ 100 million credit facility from ING (EQS Group)
|
14.07.25
|Final Exchange Offer and Mandatory Buyback of blocked shares (EQS Group)
|
29.04.25
|Q1 2025 production results (EQS Group)
|
11.03.25
|Acquisition of Tokhtar gold property in Kazakhstan (EQS Group)
|
27.02.25
|US$ 100 million credit facility from Eurasian Development Bank (EQS Group)
|
19.02.25
|Company secures a US$ 60 million investment loan from BCC for green projects (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Polymetal PLCmehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Leitzins im Blick: Asiens Börsen uneins
Die Börsen in Asien finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.