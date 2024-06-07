Solventum Says TRC Capital Made Unsolicited Mini-tender Offer To Buy Up To 2 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV), a healthcare company, Friday said TRC Capital Investment Corporation made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to buy up to 2 million shares of the company at $59.15 per share, and the offer price has been reduced to $55.00 per share on June 6. The closing price of Solventum shares on June 6 was $55.05.

"As of the date of this press release, Solventum expresses no opinion and is neutral toward TRC's tender offer but cautions stockholders to monitor the trading price of the Solventum stock and any amendment to the offer price and to review the terms and conditions to the tender offer carefully. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied," the company said in a statement.

Solventum further said that it does not endorse TRC's tender offer and is not associated with TRC in any way.