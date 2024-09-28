"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
28.09.2024 09:06:00

Some Investors Keep Making This Ford Mistake

Metrics and ratios can be great. They take complicated bits of information and put them in a form that allows you to make comparisons among competitors or industries. They can give you valuable insight into company performance and whether management is improving certain aspects of the business. But they can also give you the wrong idea if you don't have proper context or understanding. I recently came across a misunderstanding related to Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) debt-to-equity ratio -- here's what it was, and what you can learn from it.I recently came across an article that said something to the effect of: "Ford uses its extensive debt to improve its returns. It has a shockingly high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46." While this number is technically right, the analysis is unacceptably wrong. To start, let's better explain the debt-to-equity ratio, and why Ford's inputs need adjusting. The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio evaluates a company's financial leverage and is calculated by dividing total liabilities by shareholder equity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitarymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitarymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 0,84 7,01% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Montag im Minus notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen