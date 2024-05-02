Sonida Senior Living Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. ("Sonida” or "the Company”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner-operator and investor in communities and services for seniors, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2024 earnings results before the market opens for trading on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial performance and operating results on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Please visit the Investor Relations website to view the earnings release before the conference call.

The participant toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0989 (no passcode required). All phone participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connectivity.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting May 11, 2024, through May 24, 2024. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13743707.

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas, Texas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator and investor in independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 71 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 residents, including 61 communities which the Company owns and 10 communities that the Company third-party manages.

