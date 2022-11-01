01.11.2022 21:45:00

Sonida Senior Living Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) ("Sonida” or "the Company”) announced today that it will issue its Third Quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday November 14, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Monday November 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting November 15, 2022, through November 29, 2022. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13734115.

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 72 communities, with capacity for approximately 7,800 residents across 18 states, provide compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming. Sonida Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place.

For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

