Sonida to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. ("Sonida” or the "Company”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner, operator and investor in communities and services for seniors, announced today that Brandon Ribar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Max Levy, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference on September 12, 2024, at the Bank of America Tower in New York.

Hosted by BofA Global Research, the conference features company roundtable discussions, thematic panel talks with global leaders on emerging trends in the industries and one-on-one/small group meetings with over 140 global issuers.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your bank representative.

About Sonida

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner, operator and investor in independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 83 senior housing communities in 20 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 9,000 residents, including 70 communities which the Company owns (including eight communities in which the Company owns varying interests through two separate joint ventures), and 13 communities that the Company manages on behalf of a third-party.

For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X or LinkedIn.

