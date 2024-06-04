04.06.2024 07:30:00

Sonoco To Implement Further Price Increase for Core Board and Paperboard in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of 25th March 2024, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a further price increase as input costs have continued to rise beyond our initial estimation.

"We have already successfully implemented a second increase in the Italian market and this will now be applied in the rest of Europe at €25/ton, valid for all shipments after 1st July, 2024. The economic climate continues to be challenging making this action necessary to maintain supply to our valued customer base in Europe,” said Nikolaj Thybo, Vice President Sales & Marketing Paper Europe.

Contact Information:
Lisa Weeks
Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications
lisa.weeks@sonoco.com
843-383-7524

About Sonoco
With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sonoco Products Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sonoco Products Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sonoco Products Co. 55,50 -0,89% Sonoco Products Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX etwas leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt soll ruhig in die Dienstagssitzung starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt soll etwas tiefer in den Handel gehen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen