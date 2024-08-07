Sony Q1 Results Rise; Lifts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sony Group Corp. (SON.L, SNE), a Japanese conglomerate, reported Wednesday higher profit and sales in its first quarter. The company further revised upward its forecast for fiscal 2024.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the stockholders was 231.64 billion yen or 189.43 yen per share, compared to 217.55 billion yen or 175.67 yen per share of previous year.

Operating income rose 10.3 percent to 279.11 billion yen from last year's 253.04 billion yen.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 13.5 percent year-over-year to 461.26 billion yen and adjusted OIBDA went up 14.8 percent to 454.68 billion yen.

Total sales and financial services revenue grew 1.6 percent to 3.01 trillion yen from 2.96 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Sony now expects attributable profit of 980 billion yen, up 1 percent from last year, compared to previously expected profit of 925 billion yen.

Annual operating income is now projected to be at 1.31 trillion yen, a growth of 5.2 percent year-over-year, compared to previous estimate of 1.275 trillion yen.

Sales for the year are now expected to decline 3.2 percent to 12.61 trillion yen, compared to previously expected decline of 5.5 percent to 12.310 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.