South32 Q3 Alumina Production Edges Up

(RTTNews) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), an Australian mining and metals company, reported that its third quarter Alumina production slightly increased to 1.240 million tonnes from last year's 1.239 million tonnes.

But quarterly Aluminium production decreased to 278 thousand tonnes, from 279 thousand tonnes in the previous year.

Metallurgical coal production for the third quarter was 1.244 million tonnes, up from 1.240 million tonnes in the prior year.

Fiscal year 2024 production and operating unit cost guidance is unchanged, with the exception of Australia Manganese due to the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Megan.

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr said, "Operations at Australia Manganese remain temporarily suspended following Tropical Cyclone Megan, while we progress recovery plans to enable a safe return to operations. We remain focused on the safety and wellbeing of our workforce and the Groote Eylandt community."