|
21.06.2024 12:12:22
South32 won’t pay a premium for Anglo’s manganese stake
SOUTH32 will not pay a premium for control of manganese assets it shares in joint venture with Anglo American, the Australian firm’s CEO Graham Kerr has said.Anglo may sell its 40% stake in two manganese mines in the Northern Cape which produced 2.3 million tons of ore in South32’s 2023 financial year (June ended). South32 owns the controlling 60% stake in the assets.Anglo is selling assets in terms of a major restructuring its CEO Duncan Wanblad unveiled in May in order to throw the spotlight on the potential of its copper. Wanblad has not specifically said the manganese mines are for sale, but he has already made a statement of intent in setting down plans to sell the firm’s 85% stake in De Beers and unbundle its 79.2% stake in Anglo American Platinum.The restructuring would be done “for value”, Wanblad said. But the notion of value will certainly come into play based on Kerr’s comments. “We’re not going to pay a control premium for something we already run,” Kerr told News24 in an article on Friday.A potential sale of the mines comes at an interesting time. The manganese market has often disappointed, but an uptick in pricing is expected this year after a cyclone damaged South32’s GEMCO facilities in Australia which supplies about 13% of world demand.South32 increased its saleable production of manganese 8% to a record 1.64Mt in the nine months to end-March “as the operation delivered improved mining performance and planned maintenance was deferred to June 2024 quarter. Financial year 2024 guidance remains unchanged at two million tons,” its said.News24 also reported that a strategy by state own ports and rail company Transnet’s to open up manganese railing capacity on the Sishen line appeared to have backfired. Commenting that major players controlled 94% of the manganese market in South Africa, former Transnet CEO Portia Derby said in October 2022 that in terms of rail use contract reneewals 15% of existing capacity would be shared with new entrant companies.But on Friday News24 quoted Kerr as saying the 15% of capacity was currently idle, although he acknowledged that new entrants might take up the allocation as prices for manganese improved. Kerr was critical of the move. He said juniors “tend to come and go” adding “we’ve been the backbone”.“We would have preferred that Transnet continue to expand the network to create the opportunities for the 15% without taking 15% of our business away,” he said.The post South32 won’t pay a premium for Anglo’s manganese stake appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu South32 Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu South32 Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|South32 Ltd
|2,29
|0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.