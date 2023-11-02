02.11.2023 12:33:47

Southern Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.42 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $6.98 billion from $8.38 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $6.98 Bln vs. $8.38 Bln last year.

