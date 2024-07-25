25.07.2024 12:55:04

Southwest Airlines Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $367 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $683 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $370 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $7.354 billion from $7.037 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $367 Mln. vs. $683 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.354 Bln vs. $7.037 Bln last year.

