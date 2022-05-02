|
Spark Networks to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2022
BERLIN, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will release its financial results for its 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the close of market.
Management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on May 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company's financial results.
To access the live call, dial 1-888-349-0106 (US) or +1 412-902-0131 (International) and ask to join the Spark Networks' call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter the replay passcode: 3630144.
About Spark Networks SE:
Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.
