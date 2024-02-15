|
15.02.2024 13:43:48
SpartanNash Company Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - SpartanNash Company (SPTN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $10.31 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $0.65 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, SpartanNash Company reported adjusted earnings of $12.02 million or $0.35 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $2.25 billion from $2.31 billion last year.
SpartanNash Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $10.31 Mln. vs. $0.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.
