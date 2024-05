Spectrum Brands Announces Tender Of $925 Mln

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB), a provider of branded consumer products and home essentials, announced on Monday that its unit, Spectrum Brands, Inc., has commenced a cash tender of up to 4 percent Senior Notes due 2026, 5 percent Senior Notes due 2029.

The company also offered 5.50 percent senior notes due 2030, and 3.875 percent senior notes due 2031.

The combined purchase price is up to $925 million.

The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 18, 2024