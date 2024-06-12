Sphere Entertainment Promotes Jennifer Koester To President And COO

(RTTNews) - Live entertainment and media company Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) announced Wednesday that Jennifer Koester's role at the Company has been expanded to President and Chief Operating Officer of Sphere. Koester most recently served as the Company's President, Sphere Business Operations.

In this expanded role, Koester will continue working together with executive leadership, and across the broader Sphere team, to grow the business and optimize its operations. Ms. Koester will now also provide strategic oversight for Sphere Studios, including further developing the Studios' capabilities as a full-service production studio.

A seasoned executive with 30 years of diverse experience in technology, media, and entertainment, Koester joined Sphere Entertainment in February 2024 from Google, where she served as Managing Director, Americas Strategic Alliances, Global Partnerships.

She also previously served as Director, Telecommunications and Video Distributors, Global Partnerships at Google. Her experience prior to Google includes serving as Senior Vice President of Advanced Advertising Product Development, Data Analytics and Ad Operations at Cablevision, as well as various legal positions.