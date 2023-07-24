Spinal Stabilization Technologies, LLC, a Leading Developer and Manufacturer of Spinal Medical Devices, to be Publicly Listed through a Proposed Business Combination with BlueRiver Acquisition Corp.

Spinal Stabilization Technologies ("SST” or the "Company”), a medical device company, and BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. ("BlueRiver") (NYSE AM: BLUA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction between SST and BlueRiver, the combined company will operate as Spinal Stabilization Technologies and be listed on an approved stock exchange.

Spinal Stabilization Technologies is a medical device company focused on developing and then commercializing a proprietary lumbar implant for nucleus pulposus replacement to alleviate certain types of lower back pain. SST's flagship product, the PerQdisc, is a lumbar intervertebral disc nucleus replacement. The PerQdisc is an investigational device in the U.S. and has not been approved by the FDA.

The PerQdisc, a silicone-based prosthesis formed in-situ, is designed to emulate the natural function of the native nucleus pulposus, providing a motion-preserving surgical solution. SST's pioneering work has positioned it to be at the forefront of the market for Augmented Discectomy and Degenerative Disc Disease treatments.

Spinal Stabilization Technologies Investment Highlights

FDA Designation as a "Breakthrough Device" and Clinical Studies: In March 2021, the FDA designated the PerQdisc Nucleus Replacement System as a Breakthrough Device. The Company has been carefully studying the PerQdisc and the procedure for implanting the PerQdisc in rigorous clinical studies outside the US. The data is being published and presented at surgical spine conferences and is being used to support regulatory filings globally. The Company website (www.sstspine.com) will be updated with the latest data on an ongoing basis.

Underserved Market: Data from the PerQdisc clinical trial program suggests PerQdisc may be a preferred surgical option for patients with mild to moderate disc degeneration and with severe back pain who have failed conservative therapy and for patients with a disc herniation requiring a discectomy procedure. These patients are usually not candidates for spinal fusion. As such, PerQdisc is designed to offer a less invasive treatment option compared to other surgical treatments.

Significant Growth Opportunities: The Company, with its PerQdisc product, will seek to penetrate the Augmented Discectomy market, a $4.8 billion opportunity, and the Degenerative Disc Disease market, a $4.6 billion opportunity.(1)

Strong Product Differentiation: PerQdisc is designed to provide a swift, minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical options like spinal fusion and total disc replacement treatments. Unlike these invasive and time-consuming options, PerQdisc's unique custom-fit implant procedure is designated to preserve the patient’s anatomy including the bones, muscles and other soft tissues around the disc. Only a small portion of the central part of the disc is removed. Then the PerQdisc is inserted in the center of the disc where it cures within 10 minutes. There are no screws or rods or fixation devices placed during the procedure. In most cases the patients can be discharged much earlier than patients receiving a spinal fusion or a total disc replacement.

FDA and the Investigational Device Exemption trial (the "IDE”): The U.S. pivotal trial, pursuant to an IDE is expected to begin in Q2 2024. The IDE is being designed with input from global spinal surgeon key opinion leaders who have participated in numerous IDEs and have led many companies through this important step in the process of gaining premarket approval to commercialize the technology in the United States.

Transaction Terms

The combined company would have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of approximately $302 million, assuming a proposed future $40.0 million equity raise (the "PIPE”) and assuming 100% redemptions by BlueRiver public shareholders. Proceeds from the transaction, if any, will be used to execute on the Company’s business plan including funding the FDA pivotal trial and commercial expansion. The proposed PIPE is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the PIPE equity raise may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the PIPE when and if committed and consummated.

BlueRiver’s and SST’s respective boards of directors have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, or early 2024, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, including the completion of mutual due diligence and a committed PIPE or other mutually satisfactory financing resulting in net proceeds of at least $10 million. SST shareholders will roll 100% of their existing SST equity holdings and are expected to own equity-linked securities representing approximately 70% of combined company on a non-fully diluted basis immediately following the closing of the proposed business combination, assuming 100% redemptions by BlueRiver’s public stockholders and a proposed future $40.0 million PIPE raise. Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by BlueRiver with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and will be available at www.sec.gov. The combined company will file a registration statement (which will contain a proxy statement of BlueRiver and prospectus) with the SEC in connection with the transaction.

(1) Source: National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, Life Science Intelligence, Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database, Clemson University Research Foundation and Company estimates.

Advisors

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC ("Cohen”), acts as BlueRiver’s exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as BlueRiver’s legal counsel. Kreager Mitchell, PLLC is acting as SST’s legal counsel.

About Spinal Stabilization Technologies

Established in 2010, Spinal Stabilization Technologies™ (SST), is a medical device firm in the U.S., specializing in nucleus pulposus replacement. SST's flagship investigational device, the PerQdisc, is an innovative lumbar intervertebral disc nucleus replacement designed to alleviate chronic lower back pain associated with Degenerative Disc Disease. For more information, please visit https://www.sstspine.com/.

About BlueRiver

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC”) domiciled in the Cayman Islands formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit http://blueriverspac.com/.

