31.07.2024 15:21:09

Spire Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Lowers FY24 NEE Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Spire (SR) posted a third quarter net loss of $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago. On a net economic earnings basis, loss was $4.3 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $18.6 million, or $0.42 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues declined to $414.1 million from $418.5 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $362.5 million in revenue.

The company remains confident in ability to grow long-term NEE per share 5-7% driven by expected 7-8% annual utility rate base growth. Spire lowered fiscal 2024 NEE guidance range to $4.15-$4.25 per share compared to the prior range of $4.25-$4.45 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co) 60,50 -0,82% The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen