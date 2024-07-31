|
31.07.2024 15:21:09
Spire Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Lowers FY24 NEE Guidance Range
(RTTNews) - Spire (SR) posted a third quarter net loss of $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago. On a net economic earnings basis, loss was $4.3 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $18.6 million, or $0.42 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating revenues declined to $414.1 million from $418.5 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $362.5 million in revenue.
The company remains confident in ability to grow long-term NEE per share 5-7% driven by expected 7-8% annual utility rate base growth. Spire lowered fiscal 2024 NEE guidance range to $4.15-$4.25 per share compared to the prior range of $4.25-$4.45 per share.
