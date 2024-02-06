Spirit AeroSystems Reports Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) reported fourth quarter net income of $59 million compared to a loss of $243 million, last year. Income per share was $0.52 compared to a loss of $2.32. Adjusted income per share was $0.48 compared to a loss of $1.46. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter operating income was $198 million compared to a loss of $139 million, a year ago. The company noted that its operating income for the fourth quarter improved compared to the same period of 2022 primarily driven by the favorable impact of the Boeing MOA executed in October 2023 to the Boeing 787 program, including favorable change in estimates as well as a material right obligation liability reversal recognized during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter revenues were $1.81 billion, up 37% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.74 billion in revenue. Overall deliveries increased to 398 shipsets during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 343 shipsets, last year. This included Boeing 737 deliveries of 104 shipsets compared to 81 shipsets.

Spirit AeroSystems said it will not be providing guidance at this time until there is further clarity on the timing of 737 MAX production rate increases from customer in relation to FAA approval and ongoing price negotiations with Airbus.

Spirit's backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $49 billion.

