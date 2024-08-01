+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 12:38:13

Spirit Airlines Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Thursday reported net loss of $192.93 million or $1.76 per share for the second quarter, wider than $2.35 million or $0.02 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily on lower revenue. Earnings as well as revenue missed the consensus estimates.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted loss of $157.94 million or $1.44 per share, that missed the analysts' average estimate of $1.36 loss per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Spirit Airlines posted an operating loss of $152.51 million compared with operating income of $20.21 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.281 billion from $1.432 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.29 billion.

Load factor was 83.2 percent, up from 82.9 percent last year.

Available seat miles or ASMs increased 1.7 percent to 14.146 billion from 13.908 billion a year ago.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spirit Airlines Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Spirit Airlines Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spirit Airlines Inc. 2,55 -3,69% Spirit Airlines Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen