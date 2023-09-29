29.09.2023 04:35:55

Spruce Power To Pay $11 Mln Penalty To Settle SEC Charges Over Misleading Investors

(RTTNews) - Denver-based Spruce Power Holding Corp., the successor to XL Fleet Corp., agreed to pay $11 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over misleading investors about revenue projections that topped $1 billion within three years of going public.

XL Fleet, which provided hybrid electric vehicle systems for commercial fleet vehicles, went public through a 2020 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

According to the SEC's order, XL Fleet publicly claimed to have a more than $220 million 12-month sales pipeline, which purportedly backed its near-term revenue projections of up to $75 million and longer-term projections of up to $1.4 billion.

The SEC order found that the company's projections, which were featured in public filings ahead of the SPAC merger, were misleading because the sales pipeline consisted almost entirely of speculative opportunities, including sales to potential customers with whom XL Fleet had little or no contact; customers to whom XL Fleet could not legally sell its products; and stale sales opportunities that had not been updated within the company's systems.

The order also found that XL Fleet claimed to have applied a historical conversion rate to its sales pipeline as part of its revenue projections, when, in reality, the conversion rate did not support the company's projections.

The order found that Spruce Power, as the successor to XL Fleet, violated certain antifraud, proxy, and reporting provisions of the federal securities laws.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu XL Fleetmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu XL Fleetmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

XL Fleet 0,58 -6,34% XL Fleet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen