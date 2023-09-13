Squarespace Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 5 Mln Shares At $29.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of the company's Class A common stock by General Atlantic at a price to the public of $29.00 per share.

The selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock.

Squarespace noted that the selling stockholder will sell all of the shares in the offering. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.