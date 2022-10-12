|
12.10.2022 22:50:42
Squarespace Names Nathan Gooden CFO
(RTTNews) - Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP), Wednesday announced the appointment of Nathan Gooden as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 18, 2022.
Gooden has over two decades of financial leadership in the technology sector, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Amazon Alexa WorldWide.
"I could not be more excited to announce Nathan joining as our CFO," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "Nathan is a proven financial leader and brings extensive financial and strategic expertise, combined with a deep knowledge of the technology sector. He will be an invaluable addition to the Squarespace leadership team as we continue to execute against the enormous opportunity we have in front of us."
Gooden will report into Casalena and oversee Squarespace's global finance function.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.