SS Innovations International Aktie
WKN DE: A3D31A / ISIN: US05453U2033
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13.10.2026 15:56:03
SS Innovations Responds To FDA Request For Additional Information On SSi Mantra Robotic System
(RTTNews) - SS Innovations International (SSII) announced that it has submitted its response to the U.S. FDA's request for additional information regarding the company's 510(k) submission for the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system. The response was submitted on October 5, 2026.
The SSi Mantra is a surgical robotic platform developed to assist surgeons in performing minimally invasive procedures. The current FDA submission covers an initial indication for cholecystectomy, or gallbladder removal.
According to the company, the FDA response package includes final data from an expanded human clinical and human factors validation study. The study was designed to provide evidence that the SSi Mantra meets FDA requirements related to safety, efficacy and feasibility.
The submission also includes final data from a bridging study completed in August 2026 at Hospital Internacional de Colombia, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
SS Innovations said it expects the FDA to complete its review of the additional information response and the overall 510(k) submission in the first quarter of 2027.
The company stated that the submission marks another step in its efforts to bring the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system to the U.S. market.
SSII has traded between $2.44 and $10.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.47, down 3.10%.
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