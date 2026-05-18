Singapore Technologies Engineering Aktie

Singapore Technologies Engineering für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910981 / ISIN: SG1F60858221

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18.05.2026 07:05:24

ST Engineering Q1 Group Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGGKF, S63.SI) reported Monday higher revenues in first quarter, with growth in all segments.

In the first quarter, Group revenues increased 11 percnt to S$3.26 billion from last year's S$2.92 billion.

Excluding revenue from LeeBoy, which was divested in 2025, rebased Group revenue grew 15 percent year-over-year.

Defence & Public Security revenues increased 7 percent from last year to S$1.41 billion, and the growth was 13 percent excluding LeeBoy with improved result in in all subsegments.

Commercial Aerospace revenues grew 15 percent to S$1.32 billion. Urban Solutions & Satcom revenues climbed 18 percent.

In the quarter, the company recorded S$4.8 billion contract wins, mainly reflecting strong momentum in International Defence contract wins.

Order Book as of March 31, 2026 was S$34.5 billion. The company expects to deliver S$8.0 billion orders over the remainder of the year.

In Singapore, the shares were gaining around 1.8 percent, trading at S$10.56.

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Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. 7,16 4,19% Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

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