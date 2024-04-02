STAAR Surgical Celebrates Three Million Lens Milestone at ASCRS Meeting, Unveils New EVO ICL Data and Latest Innovation for 2024

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, comes to the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting (ASCRS) in Boston from April 5-8, 2024, fresh off the achievement of a new commercial milestone: three million lenses sold. Furthering the momentum behind its flagship product, EVO ICL, the company is proud to showcase the clinical, practice and innovation advantages through a series of posters, presentations and educational programs. STAAR Surgical can be found at Booth 527 and additional ASCRS event information is available at https://ascrs.org/annual-meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402599401/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"EVO ICL is the next logical step in refractive innovation. While adoption of any new technology takes time, EVO ICL’s adoption rate has been steadily rising since launch – achieving market leadership in key markets – and proving the viability of a global paradigm shift in refractive surgery that both expands the channel, and grows patient adoption within it,” said Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "At STAAR, we’re focused on raising awareness of the benefits of corneal-preserving technology, then training surgeons to be both clinically confident when they implant, and commercially confident as they integrate EVO ICL into their practices. Our ASCRS presence was designed to deliver both clinical and commercial confidence for surgeons ready to shape the future of refractive surgery.”

Data, Educational Programming and Resources Supporting Clinical Confidence

New clinical data during the scientific session continues to support EVO ICL patient advantages and provide insights to guide successful implementation in practice. On Saturday, April 6, 2024, a study showcasing "Outcomes of 229 Consecutive EVO Implantable Collamer Lenses in a US Based Single Center Study” will be presented by Taj Nasser, MD, and co-authors. This is the largest US commercial use outcomes paper to-date following FDA approval of EVO/EVO+. Also of note is a new diagnostics comparison study by J. Morgan Micheletti, MD, ABO, FACS, which demonstrates a large-scale analysis of measurement variables between eight different readily available diagnostic devices used in the evaluation of refractive surgery patients.

STAAR is also supporting clinical confidence through the following educational programs and events:

Lunch Symposium: Modernizing Refractive Surgery – Expanding Options for Myopic Patients with EVO ICL, Friday, April 5, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Room I53ABC

– Expanding Options for Myopic Patients with EVO ICL, Friday, April 5, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Room I53ABC Navigating Early Experience with EVO ICL , in-booth, Saturday, April 6, 10:00 a.m. Booth 527

, in-booth, Saturday, April 6, 10:00 a.m. Booth 527 All You Wanted to Know about EVO ICL but Were Afraid to Ask , a roundtable discussion hosted at two times, Saturday, April 6, 12:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 12:00 p.m. Booth 527

, a roundtable discussion hosted at two times, Saturday, April 6, 12:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 12:00 p.m. Booth 527 Discovering EVO ICL in My Early Refractive Training, Booth 527, Saturday, April 6, 3:30 p.m.

Registration for in-booth discussions is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STAAR-Booth

Registration for roundtable discussions is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STAAR-table

Expanding Clinical Affairs Resources, Online and In-Booth at ASCRS

STAAR advances clinical excellence with the launch of STAAR University, a new website to support clinical confidence. The website offers surgeons access to a wealth of resources, including publications, key clinical outcomes data, and more. The STAAR booth will also feature a first-ever Medical Affairs Information Desk, serving as a hub for surgeons seeking medical inquiry, literature support, and specialized assistance for Investigator-Initiated Research inquiries and Independent Medical Education inquiries.

Commercial Confidence through Practice Support

STAAR is leading the way in investment to grow the refractive surgery channel, and supporting surgeons who are ready to grow their business, modernize their practice and maximize their comprehensive refractive offering. Several opportunities to experience STAAR’s practice advantage on display at ASCRS, include:

Meet & Greet with Tennessee Titans Quarterback and EVO ICL advocate, Will Levis , at the STAAR Booth 527, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6

, at the STAAR Booth 527, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 In-booth discussion on Patient-Centered Communications: Practical Strategies for Discussing EVO ICL , Saturday, April 6, 1:30 p.m. Booth 527

, Saturday, April 6, 1:30 p.m. Booth 527 In-booth discussion on Patient Acquisition: Best Practices and Behaviors, Sunday, April 7, 10:00 a.m. Booth 527

Innovation Advantage

STAAR will offer an in-booth preview of Stella, STAAR’s latest innovation in ordering, designed to streamline and elevate the EVO ICL ordering and planning process. Appointments for Stella previews are available at https://calendly.com/staar-surgical/stella-training

For more information about EVO Implantable Collamer® Lenses, visit https://evoicl.com. Connect with us on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL,” which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 3,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA, and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

Important Safety Information for EVO ICL

The EVO Visian ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO Visian ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO Visian ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since implantation of the EVO Visian ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO Visian ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO Visian ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO Visian ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate, 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation, 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma, 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit evoicl.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402599401/en/