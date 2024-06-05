STAAR Surgical to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast fireside chat with Patrick F. Williams, Chief Financial Officer, at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held in Miami, Florida.

Patrick F. Williams, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the session can be accessed at https://investors.staar.com/ or directly here. An archive of the webcast will also be available on STAAR’s investor website following the conference.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL,” which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 3,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605310433/en/