06.03.2024 13:00:00
STAAR Surgical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, today announced that management will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences:
- Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, Tuesday, March 12
- Sidoti Small Cap Conference, Wednesday, March 13
Management will also meet with investors in Shenzhen and Shanghai, China, from Monday, March 18 through Wednesday, March 20.
Investor participation is by invitation from each sponsoring brokerage firm.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL,” which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,500,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306803500/en/
