STAAR Surgical to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference (NASH2023)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICL) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, today announced that management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Management will participate in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. CT. The Fireside chat will we be webcast live at the link here.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast can also be accessed from the investor relations section of the STAAR website at www.staar.com.

In-person attendance at the conference is by invitation from the sponsoring brokerage firm, Stephens, only.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL,” which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,500,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

