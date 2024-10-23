STAAR Surgical to Report Third Quarter Results on October 30, 2024

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2024, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after the market close.

Event: STAAR Surgical 3Q 2024 Financial Results Webcast

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Location: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fmU0YbKB

STAAR will also host an earnings webcast on Wednesday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and operational progress. The live webcast, including an option to pre-register, can be accessed using the preceding link or the "Investors” section of the STAAR website at https://investors.staar.com/

A replay of the webcast will be available on October 30, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern at the preceding link for at least 90 days.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL”, which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 3,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com

