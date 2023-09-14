STAAR Surgical to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Following Vision 2026 Investor Day on September 14, 2023

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses for the eye, will host Vision 2026, the Company’s investor day, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today. To honor the occasion and celebrate the 40th anniversary of being listed as a public company, Tom Frinzi, Chair of the Board and CEO, along with the company’s executive leadership team and STAAR employees, have been invited to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Thursday, September 14.

The Vision 2026 Investor Day will highlight key company initiatives and projects, as well as the significant global growth opportunities ahead for STAAR and its game-changing EVO ICL family of lenses for vision correction. Several leading refractive surgeons from around the world will speak to their experience with EVO ICL and share feedback from delighted EVO patients who no longer have to deal with the hassles of glasses and contact lenses and the reasons they chose EVO ICL.

Click here for a live stream of the Vision 2026 Investor Day, which will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL”, which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com

