Staff Accountant (Pennsauken, NJ, US, 8110)

In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...Staff Accountant ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:Prepare and enter journal entriesPrepare various balance sheet analysis workpapersMastercard entriesParticipate in various cost savings initiatives Back up for Union PayrollBack up for Accounts PayableCustomer BillingRecord bank entries, manual checks, depositsHeadcount reportingAssist in the Preparation of Financial StatementsReconciling Sub-ledgers to General Ledger Account BalancesEDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:Bachelor’s Degree, or higher in Accounting or FinanceAdvanced Excel SkillsSKILLS AND ABILITIES:Ability to work in a team, reliability and effective communication skillsHands-on personalityAttention to detailAbility to Prioritize Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG