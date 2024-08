Starbucks Is Now an Activist Investor Target -- Should You Buy the Stock Right Now?

Notable activist investor Elliott Investment Management recently took a substantial position in Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), according to a Wall Street Journal report. This isn't surprising, as the coffee giant has actually produced negative investor returns over the past five years despite posting strong growth in the business. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Lou Whiteman give their takes on Starbucks ' problems and what investors need to know.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 24, 2024. The video was published on July 25, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool