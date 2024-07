Stardust Power Jumps 45% In Pre-market Ahead Of Nasdaq Debut

(RTTNews) - Shares of Stardust Power Inc. (SDST), a manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, were rising more than 45 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $14, ahead of its debut on the Nasdaq today.

The company's listing on the Nasdaq follows its recently completed business combination with special purpose acquisition company Global Partner Acquisition Corp II.

Global Partner Acquisition shares had closed at $9.74, down 21.45 percent on Monday. The stock has traded in the range of $8.91 - $15.32 in the last 1 year.