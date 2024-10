Starmer urged to help households as energy bills rise by £149 a year

Resolution Foundation research shows 7.7m households likely to struggle to heat homes this winterKeir Starmer has been urged to intervene to help households tackle rising gas and electricity bills this winter, as average energy bills rise by £149 a year from Tuesday.The Resolution Foundation thinktank said the prime minister must “do more to support vulnerable households” no longer eligible for winter fuel payments – as well as those who were never eligible – after its research found 7.7 million households were likely to struggle to heat their homes this winter. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian