Startek® Named Leader in Global ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022

Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Work From Home Services in the Global ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022.

"Despite customer needs and employee expectations changing over the past 24 months, CX remains a growing priority for brands across the globe,” said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "Startek prides itself on anticipating client needs and this recognition demonstrates that we are at the forefront of delivering world-class experiences in today’s hybrid world. We are delighted to be recognized as industry leaders by ISG”.

In recognizing StarTek as a global Leader in Social Media CX Services, ISG (Information Services Group) highlighted Startek capabilities, including:

Cloud-Based Platform: A mature solution and differentiator, LISA is the Startek digital cloud-based platform that engages and analyzes digital data across social media, inbound messenger platforms and other areas. LISA aggregates and displays data to show areas that need to be acted on and how. LISA integrates seamlessly with clients’ CRM and chatbot.

Automation and Analytics: The Startek bundled offering leverages automation for social media monitoring, social media campaign management, messengers and post scheduling. In addition, Startek applies an array of social media analytics techniques, including audience, performance, competitive and sentiment analytics.

Compelling Case Studies: Startek is proactively disrupting its own business by actively offering social media services to its clients. Its successful case studies demonstrate its social media management abilities. Startek implemented a social media strategy leveraging LISA, achieving a 15-minute query response time and six-hour critical issue resolution.

In recognizing Startek as a global Leader in Work From Home Services, ISG noted core strengths including:

Startek Cloud : A campus-on-cloud framework integrated with AI capabilities that enables Startek to facilitate flexible working conditions that drive positive outcomes, including improvement in CSAT scores.

: A campus-on-cloud framework integrated with AI capabilities that enables Startek to facilitate flexible working conditions that drive positive outcomes, including improvement in CSAT scores. Agent-Enabling Toolkit : A holistic work-from-anywhere toolkit, including real-time live monitoring and the ability for managers to monitor and chat with users via real-time streaming. The toolkit allows for easy integration of platforms while dashboards include multiple tracking metrics for easy visibility into team performance.

: A holistic work-from-anywhere toolkit, including real-time live monitoring and the ability for managers to monitor and chat with users via real-time streaming. The toolkit allows for easy integration of platforms while dashboards include multiple tracking metrics for easy visibility into team performance. Talent Management: Startek has invested in developing its people management programs, including remote leadership and mentoring training. The company partners with virtual engagement companies to offer comprehensive support to the teams.

"Startek offers a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence and an established competitive position,” said Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst, ISG. "The Startek flagship solution, LISA, is a mature solution that comes with extensive proven track record. Startek® Cloud helps upgrade the remote working infrastructure and manage remote working talent.”

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services focuses on contact center outsourcing services and the associated aspects of enhancing customer experience. The study aims to understand enterprises’ requirements and providers’ capabilities to meet them, offering transparency on the strengths and weaknesses of relevant providers and a differentiated positioning of providers by segment.

Download the Global ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 at www.startek.com/ISG-2022-global-quadrant-report.

