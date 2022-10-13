NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022 14:00:00

Startek® Recognized as Leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider at Future Enterprise Awards 2022

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized with the Best Customer Experience award in the Managed Digital Transformation Providers Category at the Future Enterprise Awards 2022 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Through our solutions, we bring together data, people and technology to create world-class experiences. This recognition is a testament to our ability to deliver effective outsourced CX programs that meet the unique needs of our clients and their customers in a digital-first world,” said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer, Startek. "It is an honor to be recognized at the Tahawultech.com Future Enterprise Awards 2022.”

The prestigious Future Enterprise Awards pay homage to the companies and individuals across the Middle East that have demonstrated excellence in the field of IT and technology, celebrating the enterprises that have pioneered groundbreaking new solutions, leveraged disruptive technologies to transform the business operations of their customers and helped cultivate an environment of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

"The tremendous contributions that StarTek is making to the IT ecosystem in the Middle East deserves to be recognized and acknowledged,” said Kausar Syed, Group Publishing Director at CPI Media Group. "As one of the leading global CXM providers, Startek have leveraged their solutions portfolio to empower industries such as banking, e-commerce and telecoms.”

The Future Enterprise Awards take place as part of GITEX Technology Week, the region’s flagship IT conference. During the GITEX event, Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Startek that will see the two companies partner to make it easier for global brands to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers. Leveraging Avaya technology, Startek will create the opportunity for emerging enterprises to benefit from market-leading CX delivered through a bundled data, people and technology solution at a fixed monthly cost.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

