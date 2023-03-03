|
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, April 17, 2023 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (+1) 888-886-7786 (Conference ID: 24159898). Materials will be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the call.
Following the call, a replay will be available via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, or by telephone, which will be available for approximately one month, at (+1) 877 674 7070 (Conference ID: 24159898, Playback Passcode: 159898 #).
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
