14.02.2023 22:30:00

State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock, payable on April 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2023.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

