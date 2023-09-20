State Street Opens New Global Headquarters

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today marked the opening of its new global headquarters building at One Congress Street, located in the Bullfinch Crossing area of downtown Boston. The new headquarters embraces the evolving needs of the workforce with flexible workstations and an environment built for increased collaboration and productivity.

"Boston has been home to State Street for more than 230-years and today’s opening further demonstrates our commitment to the city as a hub for both innovation and financial excellence,” said Ron O’Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation. "This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in our company's rich history, and one that will provide our employees with a state-of-the-art working environment that will increase our ability to collaborate and ultimately, help us achieve better outcomes for our clients, our employees and the industry.”

State Street occupies approximately 500,000 square feet of space, including wellness amenities and an innovative client center.

"Boston’s diverse business sector has played an invaluable role in shaping our city over the years, and State Street has roots centuries deep in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. "I’m grateful that State Street has chosen to continue making Boston its home and look forward to their continued positive influence in our city at the new One Congress headquarters.”

Launches the First New Brand Identity in More than 50 Years

Additionally, State Street is launching a new brand and digital-first visual identity to better reflect the future of the organization. The new brand is designed to reflect the company’s innovation and history of firsts. Brand remains a critical driver of the company’s success, employee engagement and market value.

"Our new brand reflects our identity and the future of our organization – one that is leading, transformative and client-centric,” added Lou Maiuri, president, chief operating officer and head of Investment Services for State Street Corporation. "It also demonstrates the essential advantage we deliver to institutional investors with leading financial platforms, data, expertise and solutions that help enhance performance and better decision making.”

State Street has been an integral part of the Boston real estate and development community over the years with headquarters buildings serving as fixtures in multiple locations including the Financial District, Back Bay and Downtown Crossing. Its history of innovation includes servicing the first US mutual fund, the first multi-currency accounting platform, launching and servicing SPY (the first and largest US-listed exchange traded fund), and launching State Street Alpha®, the industry’s first interoperable, comprehensive front-to-back solution.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $39.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.8 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2023 includes approximately $63 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

