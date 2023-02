Statement From The Walt Disney Company

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors issued the following statement today in response to Nelson Peltz’s announcement that Trian Fund is no longer pursuing a proxy contest at Disney: “We respect and value the input of all our shareholders and we appreciate the decision by Trian Fund announced by Nelson Peltz this morning. This is a moment of great opportunity for The Walt Disney Company , as we recommit to our historic 100-year legacy of unrival