Steel Connect Q3 Profit Significantly Higher On Tax Benefit

(RTTNews) - Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) Thursday reported net profit of $71.13 million or $2.51 per share for the third quarter, significantly higher than $2.51 million or $0.36 per share in the same quarter a year ago mainly due to income tax benefit of $67.8 million.

Operating income increased to $2.98 million from $305000 last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined 5 percent to $43.86 million from $46.14 million in the previous year.