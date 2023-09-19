Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.09.2023 22:07:00

Stevanato Group to Livestream Inaugural Capital Markets Day on September 27, 2023

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, will livestream its inaugural Capital Markets Day on September 27, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. ET to approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

The livestream will be available at https://ir.stevanatogroup.com/news-events/ir-calendar, and supporting materials will be made available online the morning of the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

