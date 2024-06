Stock Market Crash 2024? 3 Predictive Metrics That Suggest a Sizable Downturn in Stocks Is Forthcoming

Over the long run, Wall Street has proven to be a bona fide wealth creator. Although other asset classes, such as bonds and housing, have made investors richer, nothing else comes remotely close to the average annual return that stocks have delivered for more than a century.Right now, Wall Street is enjoying yet another rip-roaring bull market. Since the green flag waved at the start of 2023, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively increased by 18%, 43%, and 71%, as of the closing bell on June 27, 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel