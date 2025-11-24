RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
24.11.2025 18:12:32
Stock on the Rise: Fund Ups Stake in American Energy Stock
Gemsstock Ltd. disclosed a purchase of 109,979 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR), increasing its stake by an estimated $18.33 million, according to a November 12, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Gemsstock Ltd. added 109,979 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation to its portfolio during the third quarter. The position value rose to $34.06 million as of September 30, 2025, reflecting both new purchases and market appreciation. Gemsstock’s 13F filing lists 15 reportable U.S. equity positions totaling $486.11 million.The buy increased GPOR to 7.01% of Gemsstock’s U.S. equity AUM, outside the fund’s top five holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
