Stock-Split Alert: 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Sony Before Its 5-for-1 Stock Split

Last month, Japanese conglomerate Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) announced a 5-for-1 stock split. Although stock-split stocks can carry interesting investment prospects, there are some important details smart investors might want to unpack before loading up on the company's stock.I'm going to explore how Sony's business is performing and take a look at the long-term trend for investors. While shares are down 15% so far in 2024, the company's stock split may be coming at just the right time -- and now could be a lucrative opportunity to start building a position.Image Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel