06.10.2024 10:40:00

Stock-Split Watch: Is ASML Holding Next?

Dutch company ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is a big player in the semiconductor industry. Its proprietary lithography machines produce cutting-edge chips, including those powering the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company's stock has thrived on Wall Street's AI enthusiasm, making it a potential stock-split candidate now that it trades at more than $800 per share.The company has split its stock multiple times before, but it's been more than two decades since its last traditional split, so it would make a lot of sense. Yet, something seems off at ASML, and the stock, despite trading at a high share price, has fallen 25% from its high.Should investors anticipate a stock split from ASML anytime soon?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

