Stolt-Nielsen to host Capital Markets Day Today, June 12, 2024

LONDON, June 12, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced that it will hold its Capital Markets Day 2024 today at 11.00 CET.

Opening ? , Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman, Stolt-Nielsen?

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chairman, Stolt-Nielsen? Strategy ?, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen?

Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen? ? Stolt Tankers ?, Maren Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer and Bjarke Nissen, Chief Commercial Officer, Stolt Tankers?

Maren Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer and Bjarke Nissen, Chief Commercial Officer, Stolt Tankers? Stolthaven Terminals ?, Guy Bessant, President, Stolthaven Terminals?

Guy Bessant, President, Stolthaven Terminals? Stolt Tank Containers ?, Hans Augusteijn, President, Stolt Tank Containers?

Hans Augusteijn, President, Stolt Tank Containers? ? Stolt Sea Farm ?, Jordi Trias, President, Stolt Sea Farm?

Jordi Trias, President, Stolt Sea Farm? Stolt Investments ?, Alex Ng, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, ?Stolt-Nielsen?

Alex Ng, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, ?Stolt-Nielsen? ? Capital Allocation ? , Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, Chief Financial Officer, ?Stolt-Nielsen

, Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, Chief Financial Officer, ?Stolt-Nielsen ?Closing and Q & A, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen?

As part of today’s presentation Stolt Tankers has revised its second-quarter guidance for average time-charter equivalent earnings to increase by 8-10% versus first quarter 2024 (up from a previously anticipated 6-8% increase as per the first-quarter results presentation).

The presentation can be viewed at https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/ . A recording of the event will also be available via this link from Friday, June 14, 2024.

For additional information please contact:

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment