StoryFire, a Tokens.com Investment Company, Launches Token

Tokens.com Corp. ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”) (TSX-V: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF), a technology investment company, is pleased to announce that StoryFire Inc, 15.3% owned by Tokens.com, has successfully launched its BLAZE cryptocurrency token.

StoryFire successfully launched its BLAZE token on April 25th. The Blaze token is listed and trades on several exchanges including PancakeSwap and MEXC.

The BLAZE token has seen a strong initial response in the market, trading up over 55% from the initial listing price. As part of Tokens.com's sale of Metaverse Group (MVG) and Hulk Labs to StoryFire in March 2024, Tokens.com was provided US$500,000 of BLAZE tokens that hold a current value of approximately US$1.5 million. More information on the BLAZE token can be found here.

"As Tokens.com expands into the AI and robotics sectors, we are pleased to see our legacy investments succeeding. We congratulate our partners at StoryFire on the successful launch of their Blaze token. We support their endeavors and are excited to see the growth happening quickly on our investment in their business,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company focused on building ultra-realistic humanoid robotics and companionship based AI. Tokens.com also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

About StoryFire

StoryFire is a private online social entertainment and gaming platform that empowers users to create and engage with immersive narratives. With a rapidly growing user base of 2.5 million, StoryFire offers a vibrant and creative community for storytellers and enthusiasts. StoryFire users create social posts akin to Twitter, gain a following and earn an in-app currency known as Blaze. StoryFire is a privately owned entity.

For more information visit https://storyfire.com/.

